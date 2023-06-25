Southwest monsoon advances into parts of peninsular, central, west & northwest India; IMD issues flash flood risk warning in HP for 24 hours

Southwest monsoon has advanced into most parts of peninsular and central India and some more parts of west and northwest India, including Delhi today. It has further advanced into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of North Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some more parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today.

For the first time since June, 1961, monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai around the time time. IMD said monsoon hit Delhi two days ahead of schedule, and reached Mumbai two weeks late. The onset of monsoon in Delhi has brought cheer and relief from the sultry heat to Delhiites.

Meanwhile, Met Office has issued a flash flood risk warning in Himachal Pradesh for 24 hours. Moderate to high risk is expected over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh. Surface runoff and inundation may occur in some fully saturated watersheds and low-lying areas due to expected persistent rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Briefing media, DG IMD, Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra said there will be active monsoon conditions over Eastcentral, Northwest and West India during next four to five days.