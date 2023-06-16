“In “Abundance in Millets” song, creativity has blended with an important cause of food security and removing hunger” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that there is abundance of health and well-being in Shree Ann or millets.



Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu has come out with the song inspired by the Prime Minister’s initiative to get UN declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. She tweeted about collaborating with the Prime Minister to write a song to promote millets, help farmers grow it and help end world hunger.



In reply the Prime Minister tweeted :



“Excellent effort @FaluMusic! There is abundance of health and well-being in Shree Ann or millets. Through this song, creativity has blended with an important cause of food security and removing hunger.”



