“India has taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving country’s rich biodiversity”- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared articles, graphics, videos and information about the significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving the country’s rich biodiversity.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity.”



