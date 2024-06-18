In a candid moment former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik greets Laxman Bag who defeated him from Kantabanji

Bhubaneswar: In a candid moment former CM Naveen Patnaik greets Laxman Bag who defeated him from Kantabanji while Leader of the House & his Team extends their respect. Gracefully done by BJP & BJD leaders, while their online supporters are always in dagger drawn mode.

The candid moment was captured when Bag stood up after seeing Naveen Patnaik entering the House and gave his introduction. In his reply, Patnaik said, “Oh You defeated me” and his extended wishes. BJD supremo lost the Kantabanji Assembly seat to BJP’s Laxman Bag in the recently concluded Assembly elections.