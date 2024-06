Balasore: Curfew extended till June 19 midnight in the areas under Balasore Municipality. Curfew in the areas under Balasore municipality has been extended till midnight 19.06.2024. Relaxation has been extended to candidates appearing any examination, govt officials, persons engaged at essential services etc on production of valid I’d proof.

Odisha govt suspends Internet service & use of social media platforms in Balasore town & nearby areas in view of the communal tensions