31.62 lakh farmers of Odisha have received Rs 632.48 crore under PM-KISAN scheme; Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attended the pogram at Bargarh

Bargarh: Chief Minister Mr. Mohan Charan Majhi today visited the Bargarh city and participated in the Prime Minister’s Kisan Sanman Nidhi function. Today, 31.62 lakh farmers of Odisha have received Rs 632.48 crore under this scheme. 2000 rupees has been credited to each farmer’s bank account. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi attended the program at the national event held in Banaras.

The Chief Minister arrived at the venue in a ‘road show’ in the presence of thousands of people. In the program, Chief Minister Shri Majhi praised the Prime Minister and said that Prime Minister Shri Modi is a true friend of farmers. The Chief Minister announced that all the deprived farmers of the state will be included in this scheme within the next 15 days.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, MP Shri Pradeep Purohit, Bijepur MLA Shri Sanath Gadtia, Bargarh MLA Shri Ashwani Shadangi, Atabira MLA Shri Nihar Mahanand and Bhatli MLA Shri Irashish Acharya and other senior leaders were present in the event.