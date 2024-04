The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in eight districts of Odisha on Wednesday. The alert covers Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Koraput districts. Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected in various parts of the state over the next 24 hours. IMD also forecasts a rise in the maximum temperature across Odisha.