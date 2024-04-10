Election Commission: Maharashtra Ranks Third Nationally for Resolving 98% Lok Sabha Election Grievances

The Election Commission of India has declared that Maharashtra has achieved the third position nationwide by successfully addressing 98% of the grievances related to the Lok Sabha elections. From Maharashtra, the commission received a total of 14,753 complaints through its website. Impressively, the State Election Machinery managed to resolve 14,368 cases effectively. Leading the chart, Nagaland secured the first position with only 18 complaints, followed by Gujarat with 7,124 complaints regarding the Lok Sabha elections.