IMD predicts relief from heat wave in country for next 5 days

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be no significant heat wave conditions in the country during next five days.

Talking to AIR News, Senior Scientist in IMD, RK Jenamani said, there will be no heat wave conditions due to very high rainfall activity during the last three days. He said, the temperature is below normal in most parts of the country.

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea and East-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.