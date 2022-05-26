Day 3 of the International Conference on “New Technologies and Innovations in Rural Roads” was conducted here today. The lectures of eminent speakers across India and abroad were held in four sessions.

Session I was held on the topic “Rural Transport Services”, chaired by Prof A.Veeraragavan, IIT Madras.

During this session Mr Souleman Oussiman from Margo Briessinck, PIARC gave a presentation through on “Accessibility and Mobility in Rural Areas”. He stated that rural transport services are needed for beneficial impact of PMGSY roads. Mr Paul Starkey, Transport Services Expert from UK gave a presentation through VC on “Rural Transport Services”. Mr Tomas Stenstrom, Chief Technical Advisor, ILO gave a detailed presentation on “Livelihoods through Road Maintenance International Experience (ILO)”. Dr. Gerrie Van Zyl, Director of Mycube Asset Management Systems (Pty) Ltd, South Africa gave a presentation through VC on “Low-Cost Surfacing with a Focus on Chip Sealing”. Mr Nkululeko Leta, Associate Member, PIARC Technical Committee (World Road Organisation) gave a presentation on “Climate Resilience and Adaption in Road Asset Management System”.

Session II was held on the topic “Hills Roads, Road Safety, Climate Resilience and Bridges on Rural Roads”, chaired by Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary, DG, BRO.

DG, BRO gave a presentation on “BRO: Overcoming Challenges of Infrastructure Development in Hilly and Remote Areas”. Prof. Gaurang Joshi, SVNIT Surat gave a presentation on “Effectiveness of Traffic Signs and Road Furniture on Compliance & Road User Behaviour – A Rural Road Study”. Dr. Tran Thi Kim Dang, The University of Transport and Communications, Vietnam gave a presentation on “Technologies and Practices to Enhance Resilience”. Mr Tran Ba Viet, Vice President, Vietnam Concrete Association gave a presentation on “Rural Bridge Use UHPC Girders Beam at Vietnam”.

Session III was held on the topic “Planning and GIS”, chaired by Dr. Ashok Kumar, Former Team Leader, The World Bank. Dr Laszlo Gaspar, KTI – Road and Bridge Centre from Budapest, Hungary gave a presentation through VC on “Hungarian Experiences in Innovative Low Volume Road Pavement Structures”. Shri Harsh Nisar, MoRD, New Delhi gave a presentation on “Data-Drivan Planning of Rural Roads: Algorithms, Geographic Information System (GIS) and Process Re-engineered in PMGSY-III”.

Shri Pradeep Agrawal, Director (Projects-I), NRIDA, New Delhi gave a presentation on “Performance Assessment of Rural roads in Maintenance: Development and Implementation of an Objective Evidence-based IT Solution in PMGSY”. He elaborated that NRIDA with the help of CDAC and NIC developed an evidence based digital platform for maintenance of rural roads across the country in a shorter span of two resulting in the saving of more than Rs 380 crores. The IT solution for digital maintenance of assets can be replicated across all infrastructure works. Ms Flora Hauya and Shri Sharmey Banda, Senior Engineer, Roads Authority, Malawi gave a presentation on “Linking Farms to Markets- Experience from Malawi”. Mr Yetemgeta Asrat, Deputy Director General of Ethiopian Roads Administration gave a presentation on “Maintenance and Financial Practices”.

Session-III was followed by Panel discussion on “New Technologies and Innovations in Rural Roads- Way Forward”.

Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, MoRD congratulated NRIDA for the thought-provoking conference held across the span of three days. He said that the ambition of PMGSY project of connecting around 1,78,000 habitations has been substantially achieved and now the focus has been on development of rural economy. He called upon engineering institutes to motivate their own engineers and students to do research in areas of new technologies and materials. He also recalled the New Technology Vision wherein two pilot projects of 2 km each must be undertaken to encourage innovations by Indian manufacturers. Lastly, he said that it is now the time to become engineers along with management of roads. Further he suggested that NRIDA take lead in content making for continuous upgradation of engineering knowledge of engineers across India as it is being done for medical profession.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Goel, AS (RD) and DG, NRIDA thanked all the dignitaries, delegates, sponsors, exhibitors for their overwhelming support to the International Conference. He said that after several rounds of discussion with all the stakeholders, experts and academicians, the technical document on Full Depth Reclamation technology and New Technology Vision document 2022 has been issued and all executing agencies to follow the technical guidelines for implementation of NRE technology and materials to realize the vision of new technology on ground.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB-DST said that the Ministry has always been supportive in promoting new ideas and technologies all over the country.

Shri I.K.Pandey, Former DG (Roads), MoRTH focussed on the use and implementation of marginal materials in the rural road construction. He highlighted that the marginal materials such as coir can be used in southern area, jute can be used in eastern, and bamboo can be used in north-eastern states so as to utilize local produce in an efficient way.

Prof. A.Veeraragavan, IIT Madras suggested that new materials should be adopted without compromising the quality of works. He also recommended that new codes, specifications and guidelines should be developed for new technology materials, that there is a need for Schedule of rates for mainstreaming technologies and the quality of roads should be focussed on the compaction parameter.

Shri R.K.Chaudhary, Chief Engineer, Uttar Pradesh provided details on practical and technical aspects in construction process of FDR technology. He requested all the IITs to come forward and conduct performance evaluation of FDR technology at site.