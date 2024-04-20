IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert as Mercury Set to Drop by 2-3 Degrees in Next 24 Hours

People in Odisha are hopeful for relief from the ongoing heatwave conditions following the IMD’s forecast of a slight decrease in maximum temperatures. The forecast indicates no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a 2-3°C drop in many places across the state. Here’s a summary of the weather forecast:

Day 1: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions expected in some districts, with a few places experiencing heatwaves. Thunderstorms with lightning likely in a few districts.

Day 2: Heatwave conditions likely in some districts, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in certain areas.

Day 3: Heatwave conditions possible in a few districts.

Day 4: Thunderstorms with lightning expected in several districts.

Overall, the forecast offers some relief from the intense heatwave, with the possibility of thunderstorms providing additional respite.