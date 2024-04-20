Srimandir Servitor Advocates Opening Four Doors of Temple, Sparks Controversy

During the first meeting of the Ratha Yatra Coordination Committee, a senior servitor raised concerns regarding the opening of the four doors of Srimandir. Damodar Mahasuar emphasized the importance of opening all four gates for devotees well before the Ratha Yatra, scheduled for July 7. He even threatened a hunger strike if necessary measures weren’t taken. Additionally, Mahasuar alleged that police personnel were taking bribes from devotees to facilitate darshan of the deities amidst the rush. No response was provided by the temple administration.

With the world-famous Ratha Yatra approaching, the committee discussed arrangements for a peaceful festival. Currently, devotees enter through the Singhadwar, leading to overcrowding and long queues. Recognizing this issue, various groups and individuals have advocated for opening all four gates of Srimandir, as entry through the other three gates was restricted during the Covid pandemic.