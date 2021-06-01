IITTM Bhubaneswar signs MoU with Utkal University of Culture

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management Bhubaneswar signed MoU with Utkal University of Culture on 31st May 2021 to promote higher education & interdisciplinary research in the dynamic fields of Tourism and Culture. The MoU was signed by Shri Byomakesh Tripathy, Vice Chancellor, Utkal University of Culture & Dr.Md.S.Hussain, Nodal Officer, IITTM Bhubaneswar in view of the common interest in the field of higher education and fostering advancement in teaching, research and cultural understanding.

This MoU will facilitate innovations in Training, Faculty exchange programmes,,Curriculum Development, Collaborative seminars, symposiums & workshops, conferences on various dimensions of Tourism and Culture. It will foster organizing certificate programs, interdisciplinary research, Ph.D & several academic initiatives. Culture and tourism are fast-growing global tourism markets. Despite Covid 19 and its aftermath, .culture and tourism industries are increasingly being used to promote destinations and enhance their competitiveness and attractiveness. Keeping in mind the strong link between tourism and culture , this MoU promises to usher in pathbreaking collaborations in academics and the development of trained human resource in the fields of culture and tourism.

Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) , an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is one of the premier institutes in the country offering education, training, research and consultancy in sustainable management of tourism, travel and other allied sectors. Utkal University of Culture is a state university dedicated for research, teaching and education in the field of culture and seeks to spread the benefits of culture and education .

