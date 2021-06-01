JSPL dedicates 270 Bedded COVID Care Centre at Angul

Angul : Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated the COVID Care Centre at Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) Plant Angul, in presence of Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Shri Naba Kisore Das and JSPL’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal.

Sambalpur MP Shri Nitesh Ganga Deb, Chhendipada MLA Shri Susanta Kumar Behera, Angul Collector Shri Sidhartha Shankar Swain, Angul SP Shri Jagmohan Meena, JSPL’s Managing Director Shri VR Sharma, JSPL’s Angul Executive Director Shri Hridayeshwar Jha and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The COVID Care Centre is equipped with 270 oxygen supported beds, which includes 10 Non-invasive ventilation beds and five ICU beds with ventilators.

Inaugurating the COVID Care Centre Shri Pradhan appreciated JSPL’s support to the government in fighting the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. He deeply appreciated JSPL’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal for his leadership in supplying the lifesaving liquid medical oxygen to various hospitals across the country.

Minister Shri Pradhan mentioned that JSPL’s vision to build the largest Steel Plant of the World of 25 MTPA at Angul by 2030 will certainly fructify the aspiration of the local youths for sustainable livelihood and improve the Quality of Life of the People in the Region.

Minister Pradhan highly appreciated the facilities created in the 270 bedded COVID Care Centre by JSPL for the people of Angul.

Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Shri Naba Kisore Das also thanked JSPL for its efforts to extend life support Oxygen, medical treatment and livelihood support for the local community to fight the global pandemic.

JSPL is the FIRST mega industrial house in Odisha to build a fully equipped facility at its own premises for the treatment of COVID-19 affected persons.

Speaking at the opening of the COVID Care Centre, JSPL’s Chairman Shri Jindal said that “JSPL has always stood with people at the time of need. For JSPL it is always Nation First. As a responsible corporate citizen, we at JSPL always respond to the People’s need on time especially during the calamities and Pandemics. I hope this COVID Care Centre will efficiently serve the needs of people of Angul and support the government in fighting the global pandemic”.

Shri Jindal thanked Union Steel Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Health Minister Sri Naba Kisore Das for their unique gesture of physically coming to JSPL Township for the inauguration of the Centre.

Shri VR Sharma, the Managing Director of JSPL gave a detailed brief of the facilities existing and upcoming in the COVID Care Centre and hoped that with the effective Partnership with the local community and the Government, JSPL will be able to nullify the pandemic induced human misery. “We are highly inspired by our Company’s Chairman Sri Naveen Jindal for his passion for People,” added Mr Sharma.

Shri VR Sharma mentioned that the Company plans to expand the capacity of the COVID Care Centre to 400 beds by July 2021. Local community members can avail of the facility that provides free COVID-19 testing, isolation centre, Ambulance services, medical treatment with free medicines, food as well as Counselling services.A dedicated team of doctors and paramedics are engaged to provide 24×7 service in the Centre.

JSPL and its social arm JSPL Foundation, has been working relentlessly to support the government and community in minimizing the pandemic induced human misery. The steelmaker has been providing liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from its oxygen plant at Angul and other locations to various hospitals across the country. Every day about 100 tonnes of LMO are being dispatched.

JSPL Foundation has been focusing on delivering various emergency services for communities during the pandemic.

Under ‘Mission Zero Hunger’, out of 6.5 lakh meals served Nationwide to the needy and underprivileged during the pandemic, the JSPL Foundation has provided about three lakh meals, cooked and dry, to the needy, poor and the vulnerable in Angul itself. The Foundation also distributes face masks and sanitizers stitched by the Women SHG members supported by the Foundation.

Local villages and public utility areas are also sanitised by the Foundation. Besides, the Foundation has also taken up a massive awareness drive to sensitise the community on the prevention of COVID-19.