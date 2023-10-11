IITTM Bhubaneswar & INTACH Bhubaneswar proudly announces: One day International Seminar on Cultural Heritage Tourism: Celebrating the Divine Feminine

Bhubaneswar: Cultural heritage tourism initiates travel to experience authentic activities, stories of the people living centuries ago, tangible and intangible heritage, artifacts, food, clothing, and music. Cultural heritage tourism focusing on celebrating the Divine Feminine forges unique and enriching travel experiences that invite individuals to explore the rich tapestry of human spirituality, mythology, heritage and cultural traditions that revere feminine deities. This form of tourism offers a deep dive into the diverse and fascinating world of goddess worship, providing insight into the role of women in society, spirituality, and the arts. The divine feminine extends beyond one belief system, and can be used as a spiritual lens to balance our perspective. The existence of the divine feminine suggests that complementary energies exist within each being. This seminar aims to explore the rich tapestry of cultural and heritage traditions and tourism related to the worship and veneration of feminine deities across the world.

Objective:

The primary objective of this international seminar is to promote an understanding and appreciation of Cultural and Heritage tourism centered around the Divine Feminine in various cultures, religions, and regions.

Track 1: Cultural Heritage Tourism Sites and Goddess Worship

Track 2: Cultural Heritage Tourism Trails and the

• Case studies of famous goddess temples and pilgrimage sites.

• Comparative analysis of different goddess worship traditions.

• The role of goddesses in indigenous cultures and their impact on tourism.

• Digitalisation and Sustainable Cultural Tourism

• Preservation and conservation efforts at sacred sites.

• Promoting gender diversity in tourism leadership and workforce.

• The Sacred feminine: Culture, Heritage and Gender

• Mapping Sacred Spaces

Dr. Triloki N Pandey, Prof. Emeritus,

Anthropology, Dept. of Cultural Anthropology,University of California, Santa Cruz, Annapurna Pandey,Anthropologist

Dept. of Anthropology, University of California, Santa Cruz, officials of Intach, scholars from India, Europe, US will enrich the seminar with their contributions.

We welcome interested persons to contribute papers/ presentations.