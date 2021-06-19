IIT Bhubaneswar successfully completes vaccination drive for its entire fraternity

Bhubaneswar: In view of the phenomenal rise of Covid-19 cases across the country, IIT Bhubaneswar with a motto to safeguard and protect the campus and its community of students, faculty, staff members and their dependants including their outsourced staff ranging from security, housekeeping, horticulture etc. against the deadly virus successfully got vaccinated all in four slots with active support from Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha and Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The vaccination drive was conducted on 15th May, 7th, 15th and 16th June, 2021 at three different centres located in Bhubaneswar and Khordha district. Post vaccination, no side effects were observed and after that all the students and workforce could function as usual in their daily routine.

Prof. Raja Kumar said, “first of all it is done in the interest of the fraternity to safeguard them against the deadly virus and its varients. Secondly it is the most important of the means to bring normalcy in education, as early as possible. We also advised those students who are away at their homes across the country to get the vaccination done in the earliest of opportunities, they get. We acknowledge the support received from Govt. of Odisha and the Ministry of Education in this endeavour. Our country has launched the largest of the vaccination drives in the world, it is the duty of everyone to overcome the pandemic and we join the drive.”

From the time of its inception, IIT Bhubaneswar has been consistent in its commitment to offer comprehensive medical care and wellbeing of its students and its entire workforce (Faculty, officers, staff, security, horticulture and housekeeping) including their dependents. The Institute could protect the campus from Covid all through till April except for 5 cases in last September 2020. During May-June, a few cases have developed in the campus due to the 2nd Wave which is being handled well. Strict measures were taken by the institute’s Covid Prevention Task Force (CPTF) to keep the numbers under control.

