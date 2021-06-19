Chief Minister Chouhan pays homage to Maharani Lakshmibai

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid floral tributes at the portrait of Maharani Lakshmibai at his residence on the day of her sacrifice. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid obeisance and remembered her. Rani Lakshmibai was the queen of the Maratha-ruled Jhansi state and a martyred warrior of the 1857 revolt. At the age of just 29, she fought with the army of the British Empire and was martyred in the battlefield. Lakshmibai was born on November 19, 1828 in Varanasi. Her childhood name was Manikarnika but affectionately she was called Manu. Manu learnt use of weapons along with undertaking education of scriptures in her childhood. In 1842, she was married to the Jhansi’s Maratha-ruled Raja Gangadhar Rao and became the queen of Jhansi. After marriage she was named Lakshmibai. Jhansi had become a major center of the revolt of 1857.





