Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister offers garland on the birth anniversary of Sar Sangh Sanchalak Shri K.S. Sudarshan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the fifthSar Sangh Sanchalakof Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Shri K.S. Sudarshan on his birth anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan garlanded his portrait at the Chief Minister’s residence. Remembering him, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted that a good son, who served all his life considering the service and progress of Mother Bharati as his karma and religion, can never be forgotten. Shri K. S. Sudarshan was born on June 18, 1931 in Raipur district. Shri Sudarshan did his engineering in telecommunications. Shri Sudarshan ji was a knowledgeable and wonderful speaker of many subjects and languages. He gave concrete suggestions regarding the Punjab problem and the Assam agitation. The innovations made by him in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh gave a new dimension to the operation of Shakhas. He has an important contribution in the establishment of an ideological organisation called Pragya Vahak. He had special interest in relation to indigenous and traditional experiences and knowledge in the fields of rural development, agriculture, cow rearing and energy etc. His specialty was to go deep into any problem and think profoundly about it and find the right solution for it.

