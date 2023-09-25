IIT Bhubaneswar organizes Seminar on ‘Advancing Science and Serving Humanities’

• First of its kind discourse at IIT Bhubaneswar on Innovation and collaboration between engineering and cognitive science

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has organized a seminar on ‘Advancing Science and Serving Humanities’, in the realm of Cognitive Science on 23rd September. Considering the significance of Cognitive Science in the ongoing research works towards exploring the profound connections between science and the humanities, the seminar aimed at delving deep into this dynamic interplay, where science enhances understanding of human cognition, creativity, and the essence of human behaviour. This was the first of its kind seminar organized in IIT Bhubaneswar. Dr. Tapan Gandhi, Cadence Chair Professor of AI & Automation, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, a luminary in the field of Cognitive Science was the speaker of the seminar. He shared his knowledge, experiences, and visions for the future in this field.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gandhi elaborated upon the use of Cognitive Science with the help of Artificial Intelligence and Automation towards the benefit of humanity. He spoke about the various projects and research works he has carried out to help the physically and psychologically differently able people. Dr. Gandhi mentioned his work in developing various technological interfaces like Assistive Devices, Electrooculography (EOG)-based Integrated Assistive Devices and studies on Neuro Developmental Problems, especially among blind children. It is worth mentioning here that his research on Cognitive Science, coupled with AI and Automation has been successful in bringing vision back for around 300 children through his venture ‘Project Prakash’. He highlighted the importance of effective science communication in bridging the gap between scientific discoveries and the general public through engineering. Through this seminar, the participants could get insights on the latest advancements in Cognitive Science and how this science can be blended with advanced technologies for the larger benefit of human society. It was illuminating to understand the value of collaboration between science and engineering of diverse backgrounds to tackle the complex humanistic issues.

Dr. Aparna Pandey, Assistant Professor, School of Humanities, Social Sciences & Management, IIT Bhubaneswar organized and coordinated the Seminar. Dr. Pandey offered a vote of thanks on the occasion.

Students and employees of the Institute participated in this seminar. This seminar helped the audience in exploring the profound connections between science, humanities, and engineering.