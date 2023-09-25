India’s First and Best Skill University, Centurion University( Odisha & AP) invites applications for Centurion University Entrance Examination CUEE 2024

A pioneer in skill-integrated higher education in India, Odisha’s Centurion University of Technology and Management, has invited applications for the Centurion University Entrance Examination (CUEE) 2024. With a message of embracing blessings and knowledge on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Vice Chancellor Prof Supriya Pattanayak, along with Director of Admissions & Marketing Mr Sukanta Parida, declared the admissions open while inviting applications for 63 programmes across 14 schools under the umbrella of Centurion University.

Speaking about what unique Centurion University offers to the aspirants, Vice Chancellor Prof Supriya Pattanayak said, “Skill integration has always been paramount for Centurion, and it is manifested in the kind of learning environment we provide on the campus. We are the only university in the country with over 50 manufacturing set-ups and laboratories designed to equip students at par with industry standards and create an industry-ready workforce. Centurion believes in the motto of ‘Shaping Lives, Empowering Communities’ and our practical learning model is a testament to the same.”

Mr Sukanta Parida, the Director of Admissions and Marketing at Centurion University, elaborated further, saying that the CUEE would be held for admissions to multiple courses, including advanced Engineering and Technology streams such as Aerospace and ECE Engineering, Agriculture streams like Dairy Tech, Phytopharma, Bio-Engineering, Health Sciences, Management, Law, Forensic Sciences, Digital Forensic & Cyber Security, Animation & Multimedia, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Maritime etc. At Centurion, students get nearly 112 skill courses and 43 multidisciplinary domain specializations to choose from. Aspirants can visit cuee.cutm.ac.in to register for CUEE 2024.

Notably, the university has 6 sprawling campuses in Odisha and another Universityin Andhra Pradesh , more than 220 patents and over 115 MoUs with acclaimed universities like JNU, along with several other national and international universities, centers of learning, PSUs as well as governments. It has been ranked A+ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council ( NAAC) , which accredits higher educational institutions on the basis of several key parameters, such as teaching-learning process, infrastructural strength, governance and research, among others. This year, the university enrolled around 6,000 students across different courses and streams in all its campuses.

With campuses in Bhubaneswar, Paralakhemundi, Bolangir, Rayagada, Balasore and Chatrapur and Vizianagaram Centurion University houses over 50 nano, micro and macro industries & labs across diverse verticals, in partnership with industry giants such as Dassault Systems, AWS, Yamaha, Schneider Electric etc. Centurion University is a notified Skill University by the Odisha government and recognised by the Union Ministry of Skill Development as a Centre of Excellence. The university has received acknowledgment from Central and State governments, as well as institutions like UNESCO, World Bank, McKinsey and NITI Aayog.

