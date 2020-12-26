IIT Bhubaneswar Organizes ‘Fit India Cyclothon’ As Part Of Fit India Mission

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar organized a “FIT India Cyclothon”, as part of the Fit India Movement. The Cyclothon is a new initiative under the aegis of the Fit India Movement and is conceived with a vision to keep ourselves fit while maintaining social distancing. The event was inaugurated and flagged of by Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said, “Physical, mental fitness and wellbeing are very essential for every citizen for leading quality life. IIT Bhubaneswar adopted cycling culture in the campus giving emphasis to the same and to create a wellness environment at the institute by giving equal importance to health and fitness among the campsites by regular practise of sports, cycling and yoga. Fortunately, the students of our institute exhibit quick reflexes. The Institute in the past has organized and actively participated in the Freedom run, Mini-marathon and International Day of Yoga. The “Fit India Movement” initiative by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India in making India a Fit Nation is truly a visionary step in this direction and the nation needs to be reminded about it in these times. On this occasion, I would urge the students, faculty, and staff members to practise exercise in their daily routine from now on.”

The Institute saw the enthusiastic participation of all the 80 members comprising of faculty, officers, staff and student community of the institute, the number which was restricted due to Covid-19. The event was organized with strict observation of social distancing norms and COVID-19 protocols in view of the ongoing pandemic. The event was also attended by Prof. V.R. Pedireddi, Dean Student Affairs, Shri Debaraj Rath, Registrar (I/c) and was coordinated by Dr. Sankarsan Mohapatro, President, Dr. Olive Ray, Faculty Advisor Games and Sports, Student Gymkhana and Dr. Srikant Gollapudi, EAA Coordinator.

