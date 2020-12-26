Hyderabad FC face tricky Blasters test; Manolo Marquez’s men aim to get back to winning ways against Kerala Blasters

New Delhi: After consecutive home games, Hyderabad FC are back on the road in Round 7 of the Indian Super League as they face Kerala Blasters, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. Coming off a loss against Mumbai City, Hyderabad will be eager to get back to winning ways, in what could prove to be a tricky test against the team from Kerala.

Kibu Vicuna’s side arrested their losing run, earning a point against SC East Bengal on Sunday in the last round. But six games into the campaign, they are yet to register their first victory in the league. They have just three points on board but have drawn three of their last six games and will come out hard in this game, in search of their first league victory.

“For me, Kerala is a team that plays good football,” HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez said, ahead of the game on Sunday.

“The style of play of their team is similar to Hyderabad and I expect a strong performance from their side on Sunday. They have some really good players and both teams will surely have chances to win the game, which will make this a great game, even for the neutrals,” he added.

The likes of Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Jordan Murray and Gary Hooper have all chipped in with a goal each this season for Kerala but Vicuna will want more consistency from his side, heading into this game.

KBFC also have a solid defensive line-up in front of an in-form Albino Gomes and could prove to be a tough side to create chances against for Hyderabad in this game.

“Kerala try to play good football with smart combinations. I think they have been unlucky and deserve more points than they have, and I am sure they will not be an easy side to face,” added Marquez.

With a chance to break into the top-4 with a win on Sunday, Hyderabad will want to put in an improved performance. Missing players through injuries has certainly hampered their chances but Marquez reiterated the confidence he has on his youngsters.

“Every coach wants all his players to be available for a game. Of course, we need the players who are out injured to be back with us to make us stronger; but we have young players who have already proven themselves.”

“We may have our overseas players back soon, but at the moment, we are happy with the way the team is training and are confident ahead of the Kerala game,” the head coach added, speaking about his team’s chances against KBFC.

Kerala needed a last-minute equalizer against SCEB to salvage a point while Hyderabad FC failed to score a goal for just the second time in the league this season, falling to MCFC in the last round. Both teams will be in search of three crucial points in this game in what could be an exciting watch on the weekend.

The game kicks off at 7:30 pm on Sunday and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

