IIT Bhubaneswar celebrates republic day with patriotic fervour amidst the pandemic

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in the Institute with patriotic fervour. The function started with unfurling of the National Flag followed by review of the parade by Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar reminded that Republic Day commemorates the adoption of Constitution of India which assures citizens of the nation with justice, equality and liberty, and endeavours to promote the fraternity with the core values the land has been believing in for ages. On this occasion, he called up on everyone at IIT Bhubaneswar to up-hold the core values that were the foundation for the Constitution of India in the governance, functioning at work place as well as in day to day life.

Adding further, he explained about how the institute could protect its campsites all through the pandemic, so far and complemented all those faculty and staff who contributed immensely on the same. Many essential sections of the institute functioned all through the pandemic, by protecting themselves very well through a disciplined functioning as per the SOP’s. The institute could innovate, carry on technology developments for online education, run the education in normal standards during the pandemic in a commendable way. The Director felt that the institute could run academics at the global best with no compromises and complemented all the faculty and staff for serving as role models in this endeavour.

He further said that the Scientists at Bharat biotech and the Serum institutes made us proud for developing the vaccines in a commendable way at pandemic times. He hoped that the situation would improve significantly helped by the availability of the vaccines. He called upon the BBSites to continue to protect themselves from the pandemic by following social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitizer and giving priority for development of immunity, for some more time and called for performing duty with a renewed vigour in fulfilling the commitment called upon by Shri Narendra Modiji, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for the creation of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”.

Also present during the event were Prof. R.K. Panda, Dean Alumni Affairs & International Relations, Prof. Sujit Roy, Dean Research and Development (R & D), Dr. V.R. Pedireddi, Dean, Student Affairs, Dr. P.R. Sahu, Dean Academic Affairs, Col (Dr.) Subodh Kumar, Registrar, Shri Debaraj Rath, Jt. Registrar and Dr. Sankarsan Mahapatro, President, Student Gymkhana, IIT Bhubaneswar. The Faculty, Staff and students participated in the celebrations by adhering to the social distancing and the COVID-19 protocols in place. The event culminated with the playing and recital of the national anthem.