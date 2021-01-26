72Nd Republic Day Celebrated at NALCO headquarters

Bhubaneswar: ‘Navratna CPSE NALCO joined the nation in celebrating the 72nd Republic Day. Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD unfurled the National Flag at its corporate headquarters in Bhubaneswar. The ceremony was held following COVID-19 guidelines and the event was live streamed through the social media handles of the company.

Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD said that, “When the whole world was passing through lockdowns and shutdowns, Nalconians were putting in all their effort at optimizing the production and productivity and the result is there for all to see. From a modest profit in the first quarter, we are all set to bounce back with renewed vigour by the end of this financial year. Proper strategic initiatives, raw material planning, course corrections and collective determination has made it possible to successfully sail against all odds”. He further added that, “Mega expansion and diversification plans are in place and actions are being initiated, which will propel NALCO to the global platform and NALCO will be able to contribute significantly to the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative of the Govt. of India.

