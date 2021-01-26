L & T Limited to setup Centre of Excellence on Tower construction, training on preventive maintenance of transmission lines using latest drone technology at ITI Hinjilicut

Bhubaneswar: An MoA was signed between Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner- cum-Secretary, SDTE Department, Government of Odisha, and Padmanabhan S, Head-Human Resources Operations, Larson & Toubro Limited (Chennai) to setup Centre of Excellence (CoE) on 400KV EHVTL Tower construction and training on preventive maintenance of transmission lines using latest drone technology at ITI Hinjilicut.

The MoA was signed in the presence of Shri Reghu G, IAS, Director of Technical Education and Training, Odisha, Shri P Rajesh Narayan, General Manager & Head Transmission Line, L&T Limited, Shri Sumit Ganguly, Sr. DGM, Project Development, L&T Limited. The total project cost of 4.9 Crore will be fully sponsored by the Odisha Mining Corporation.

The idea of setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on erection of 400kV EHV Transmission Tower & maintenance of Transmission Line using latest Drone Technology originated from the need to align technical education with latest industry trends and bring in better interaction with industry. The CoE is expected to meet the huge demand for skilled manpower required for the power transmission sector.

In order to re-skill the emigrants who returned to Ganjam district due to pandemic and to upskill the ITI passed out trainees, this skill training centre will be setup at ITI Hinjilicut taking advantage of nearby existing 132KV Transmission Line of OPTCL. Drones with thermal camera technology would be adopted for maintenance of transmission line through detection of hotspot. Industry can also benefit from the CoE by getting their technicians trained at the centre.