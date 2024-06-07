IIM Sambalpur Invites Applications For India’s Pioneering Dual-Degree Doctoral Programme

National/Sambalpur, 6th June, 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutes, invites applications for the pioneering dual-degree doctoral programme. The Executive PhD & DBA Programme (2024-27) is in collaboration with IAE Bordeaux University School of Management, France. The three-year dual-degree programme has been designed specifically for working professionals with an aim to foster advanced academic qualifications and innovation with a unique pathway to pursue a doctoral degree without disrupting their careers. The last date for submission of applications along with the CV, Self-attested Academic Credentials, and Statement of Purpose is June 15th, 2024.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur informed, “Executive PhD & DBA Programme for Working Professionals aims to equip students with sophisticated research methodologies following global standards. The programme is for working professionals who aspire to become global subject experts.”

Prof. Jaiswal further informed, “The dual-degree programme emphasizes practical applicability and interdisciplinary approaches and delivers rigorous, world-class training across various areas of business management, enabling students to conduct a research at par with international standards. Moreover, it enables industry executives in transitioning to research-oriented careers, whether in academic institutions or research positions within the public and private sectors.”

The programme uses a hybrid delivery model, requiring students to attend at least three days face-to-face classes at the IIM Sambalpur or Delhi Campus and two weeks of face-to-face classes at the Bordeaux Campus in France. Additionally, students can participate in a three-day Academic Writing Workshop at Cambridge University – UK.

Eligibility Criteria:

Work Experience: At least five years of professional experience with a postgraduate degree.

Educational Background: For pursuing advanced doctoral-level research, a relevant master’s degree (e.g., MBA) or a four-year bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution.

Academic Record: A strong academic history demonstrated by transcripts, GPA scores, and any relevant achievements or honors.

Language Proficiency: Proficiency in the language of instruction (typically English) is necessary for intensive academic study, research, and communication.

Research Interest: Clear research interests or topics within management or related fields, with the ability to articulate research goals and potential academic contributions.

Statement of Purpose (SOP): A statement detailing academic and professional background, research interests, career goals, and reasons for pursuing the doctoral degree.

Admission Process: