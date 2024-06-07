Championing Sustainability: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India commemorates month long celebration of World Environment Day

Dehradun, June 5, 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is proud to announce its commitment to environment sustainability by celebrating Environment Month coinciding with World Environment Day on June 5th. The celebration was kicked-off at Safson Honda, Dehradun (Uttarakhand) with sapling planting ceremony led by Mr. Yogesh Mathur (Director, Sales & Marketing), Mr. Tadashi Mishige (Executive Coordinator, Customer Service) and Mr. Shivaprakash Hiremath (Operating Officer, Customer Service) along with other senior delegates from HMSI.

As part of the Environment month celebrations, HMSI is setting an inspiring example by planting 1 lakh trees across various regions of India. Authorized Main Dealers (AMD’s) Of HMSI will actively engage in the campaign by conducting free of cost PUC check-up drives, distributing informative leaflets to customers, and pasting environment awareness promotion stickers on invoices and vehicles. In addition, HMSI dealers will be distributing saplings to all the customers visiting the dealerships in the month of June. To further spread awareness, they will send SMS messages to customers highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

World Environment Day, an initiative of United Nations Environment Program on June 5, is an annual event that is aimed at being the biggest and most widely celebrated global day for positive environmental action. HMSI’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 is in line with this year’s Environment Day theme which is “‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’. The company is making dedicated efforts to minimize Land degradation, desertification, and drought resilience in daily operations by implementing Sustainable Land Management, Soil and Water Conservation, Reforestation and Afforestation, Community Engagement & Education, Policy and Governance.

HMSI’s unwavering dedication to environmental protection is reflected in every aspect of its operation. From pioneering emission reduction technologies to investing in green manufacturing, HMSI is dedicated to creating a sustainable future. HMSI’s 3rd Factory in Narsapura (Bangalore) meets 98% of its energy requirements through renewable resources. HMSI is actively expanding its capability and meets more than half of its overall energy needs through renewable sources. All HMSI plants have been awarded the prestigious GreenCo World Class rating, achieving Platinum and Platinum plus levels, a testament to their environmental excellence. Demonstrating governance in water conservation, HMSI maintains zero liquid discharge across all its manufacturing facilities. It also employs rainwater harvesting, with its Third factory at Narasapura (Bangalore) meeting 100% of its water requirements through rainwater alone.

Efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption are also evident with the widespread use of solar water heaters across all plants. By integrating eco-friendly practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, HMSI leads the way in environmental sustainability while delivering innovative mobility solutions.