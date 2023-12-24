IIIT Bhubaneswar concludes workshop- Digital Data Tools for Managing Agriculture: Focusing on Earth Observation and Climate Change

IIIT BBSR successfully hosted a three-day international workshop titled “Digital Data Tools for Managing Agriculture: Focusing on Earth Observation and Climate Change in collaboration with IWMI and IEEE GRSS Kolkata Chapter. Focussing on finding digital tools and technological solutions to agrarian crisis and climate change, the experts emphasised the contemporary relevance of these issues and urgent intervention needed to address them. Spanning over three days, the workshop witnessed over 20 thematic sessions of panel discussion, paper presentations, practical demonstrations and brainstorming gatherings. The event brought together over 50 participants from across the country, resource persons, academicians and experts in the field to engage in a collective effort to prepare strategies for combatting environmental challenges.

During the inaugural event held on 21st December, Professor Ashish Ghosh (Director of IIIT) welcomed Chief Guests of the occasion: Gyana Das (MD, OSDMA), Manoj Pattnaik (CEO, OCAC and Addl. Secy., E&IT, Govt. of Odisha), Subadarshi Mishra (MD, SPARC), Surajit Ghosh (Researcher, IWMI), Professor Sushmita Ghosh (Jadavpur University) and eminent hydrologist Alok Sikka. The agenda on all three days included insightful presentations and stimulating sessions. The valedictory session on 23rd December was marked by closing remarks from Dasarathi Satpathy (Special Secretary, Odisha Legislative Assembly), Surajit Ghosh and Professor Sushmita Ghosh.

A cultural programme was also organised by the young students. Professor Lipika Das of IIIT anchored the closing session, which concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dean Academics Professor Rakesh Chandra Balbantaray.