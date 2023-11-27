IFGL Refractories inaugurated it’s state of the art research centre in Kalunga, Odisha

Kolkata : IFGL, the largest Indian owned multi-national refractories company, unveiled its Research Centre in Kalunga, Odisha, on 24th November, 2023 in the presence of Mr. Shishir Bajoria, Chairman, IFGL Refractories Limited and Mr. James McIntosh, Managing Director, IFGL Refractories Limited.

The state of the art facility provides IFGL a world class capability to complete fundamental research along with a metal melting facilities to enable confirmation of material, steel, slag interface reactions. At IFGL, we see the creation, tabulation, benchmarking and development of our own material intellectual property to be fundamental to our future growth. This Research Centre will give emphasis to Basic research in developing indigenous Raw materials, alternate materials, recycling, new product development in order to provide better quality solutions to our user industries.

Our important focus will be to develop processes and products that enable business growth through sustainable material programs to reduce our impact on the environment.

Mr. James McIntosh, Managing Director of IFGL Refractories Limited, stated” Our vision for the development of the IFGL Research Centre is realized and the work now begins to reach new heights in product performance and expand our product range”.