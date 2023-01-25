IFFCO Parsdeep Unit organises Farmers’ meet

IFFCO, Paradeep Unit organized a farmers’ meet on 25.01.2023 wherein more than 500 progressive farmers of various districts of Odisha like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttact, Puri, Jajpur & Nayagarh participated. The programme was held with the agenda to make the farmers of Odisha aware of the recent technological advancements in the field of fertilizer. On this occasion, IFFCO’s Managing Director, Dr. U.S. Awasthi elaborated the use of Nano Fertilisers like NANO Urea & NANO DAP for higher yield and also encouraged the farmers to adopt new technological advancements. Dr. Awasthi also stressed upon the use of eco friendly fertilisers for a better and greener future. Dr. Rajashree Mallick, Hon’ble MP Jagatsinghpur also addressed the farmers and appealed them to use these advanced and progressive Nano Fertilisers. She also appealed the farmers present on the occasion to share and implement these innovations in their neighborhood and villages. Sh. K. J Patel, Director IFFCO Paradeep Unit, Sri Simachal Padhy, Director IFFCO, Sri Ashish Kumar Dash, Professor & senior scientist and Sh S K Chaterjee, State Marketing Manager, Odisha were the other dignitaries present on this occasion. Discussions also focused on NANO UREA, DAP, SAGARIKA, Water Soluble Fertilisers and bio-fertilizers, as well as soil conservation techniques. Lastly, farmers visited the manufacturing complex of IFFCO, Paradeep. IFFCO always unequivocally works for the betterment of farmers & the society throughout India. On this occasion all the farmers were distributed NANO UREA, SAGARIKA and Bio-fertilizers.