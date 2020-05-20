ICICI Bank provides protective equipment to Odisha coronavirus warriors

• Provides protective equipment to district administrations, municipal corporations, CISF and police forces

• The list includes 75,000 three-ply surgical masks, 4,000 litres of sanitisers, 170 PPE suits

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank stands in solidarity with the Government of Odisha by providing protective equipment to the state government, hospitals and police forces for their tireless efforts to safeguard citizens of the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

ICICI Bank is working actively with the authorities on this front. The Bank has donated protective equipment like 75,000 surgical masks, 4,000 litres of sanitisers to the police forces and authorities of all the districts of Odisha. 170 PPE suits were given to CISF staff who were engaged in Bhubaneswar airport. This initiative is part of the Bank’s nation-wide drive of contributing various protective gears to aid the front-liners to combat the pandemic.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Saurabh Singh, Head-Government Banking, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Group has a legacy of supporting the development of the nation as well as providing support in times of natural calamities and disasters. Taking this legacy forward, we are standing in solidarity with various state governments, police departments and health professionals in their tireless efforts to treat and safeguard citizens of the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Our support to the various authorities in Odisha is part of these activities.

The doctors treating the COVID-19 suspects / patients and the police and paramilitary forces managing orderly implementation of the lockdown are at the frontline of this combat. We have focussed our efforts to reach out to the government hospitals and the forces in the state. Despite supply chain challenges, we are providing them supplies in the form of sanitisers, surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, personal protection equipment, etc. We are also providing equipment like thermal scanners and non-invasive category ventilators. “

The Bank is also facilitating Government of Odisha in the digital collection of donations for Odisha Chief Minister Relief Fund. Additionally, the Bank has provided banking support by making payments to the citizens in containment zones with the help of Business Correspondents in association with Cuttack Municipal Corporation and Rourkela Municipal Corporation. During this lockdown period, the Bank has also proactively engaged with beneficiaries of National Social Assistance Program (NSAP) in Berhampur Municipal Corporation and made payments with the help of business correspondents. The Bank has also provided dedicated cash van and manpower for payment of advance amount of four months of NSAP in nearly 150 Blocks/Urban Local Bodies.

