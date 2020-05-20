Odisha Library Academy hosted a biggest webinar using Opensource software and free applications

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Library Academy (OLA) Organised a Webinar on “Role of Metrics and Altmetrics on Research and Society” to disseminate various matrices in scholarly communication. This includes, bibliometrics, scientometrics, informetric, cybermetrics webometric and altmetrics. The Altmetrics is the latest metric system in research society which let us measure and monitor the reach and impact of scholarship and research through online interactions. Dr. Mahendra N Jadhav Librarian of the central Library, IIT Madras was the resource person in this webinar where more than 1500 library and information science professionals were participated. The webinar was managed using opensource software and different free applications, also broadcasted live on YouTube on 16.05.2020. Participants across the country and abroad were watching this live session and asked question to the speaker through live chat. It is connected to a large number of viewers using Open Source software and is said to be the largest webinar in India.. The live session was watched by 467 participants and video had been watched by more than 2000 participants within 24 hours of the Live session end. After analysed the feedback collected from 861 participants, the overall rating of the webinar comes to Excellent-52% (448), Very good- 38.7% (333), Good- 8.8 % (73), Fair- 0.7% (6). Dr. Banamber Sahoo, president of OLA chaired the session. The coordinators Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo, Dr. Sadabihari Sahu were given welcome address and speaker introduction respectively. Dr. Satya Ranjan Sahu, Niranjan Mohapatra were act as the System Administrators in of the webinar. Abhinash Das read the questions on behalf of the participants from live chat and Bijay Ketan Panda Given the vote of thanks.

Odisha Library Academy was established in the year 2015 by some of the young professionals from Odisha and registered under the Society registration Act 1860 in the year 2019. During the last 5 years the academy have organised a number of seminars, conferences, workshops. In this year, the academy has started a study circle in the month of February disseminate knowledge and information among the professionals in odisha. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in India, all programmes were cancelled. But the young professionals of the Academy never looked back, they had planned to started virtual events over internet and decided to organise webinar. Webinar is a web-based seminar conducted online through internet. The organising team analysed different tools, software and applications for managing the webinar. After comparison to different webinar software/applications in market, the academy had chosen open source platform to host and YouTube for live broadcast.

Related

comments