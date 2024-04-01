ICAR-CIFA celebrates 37th Annual Day

Bhubaneswar: The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar, Odisha celebrated its “37th Annual Day” at its Kausalyaganga Campus, Bhubaneswar today. The premier research institute on freshwater aquaculture in the country had begun its journey as an institute on this day in the year 1987 under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Dr (Mrs) Dhriti Banerjee, Director Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Dr Amaresh Kumar Nayak, Director,ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack and Dr Debasis Dash, Director, Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar were also present, as guest of honors.

Dr (Mrs) Dhriti Banerjee, Director Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata congratulated team CIFA on its 37 th birth day. She called upon protecting mother nature. For an agrarian country like ours conservation of natural resources is very crucial. “Prakruti Rakshate Rakshita” which means nature protects if she is protected. She said that around 300 new animal species are identified annually by Zoological Survey of India. A new fish species has been discovered recently by ZSI from Digha, West Bengal. She informed that ZSI will be inking a MoU with ICAR-CIFA for collaborative research.

The Director of ICAR-National Rice Research Institute Dr. Amaresh Kumar Nayak congratulated the institute on its outstanding achievements in the field of fishery science. Dr Nayak was impressed with ICAR-CIFA’s initiatives for development of downtrodden section of the society including women empowerment. He called for greater collaboration for addressing food and nutritional security of the poor people. Dr Debasis Dash, Director, Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar graced the occasion and addressed the gathering. He emphasised on collaboration between ILS and ICAR-CIFA in the diverse field of life sciences.

Dr. P. K. Sahoo Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the chief guest, dignitaries and delegates. He highlighted the Institute’s achievements such as successful breeding of Clarias dussumieri (Catfish) ; standardized CRISPER-cas-9 based gene editing technology to develop perforin gene knockout F0 line of Rohu and F1 generation of zebra fish for A. hydrophila susceptibility. The institute commercialized three technologies (Aeronomas hydrophila attenuated vaccine; disease resistant rohu (AhR-Jayanti) and Improved catla) ; developed an IoT based smart automatic fish feeder (three variants) for fish pond, RAS and ornamental fish tank systems ; Matsya Setu app strengthened with regional languages ; developed a web portal (in English and 11 regional languages) to make the public aware of the health benefits of fish and Rangeen machhli app. The institute has got ICAR certification for 12 technologies/products/methodologies and has signed 13 MoUs with various organizations for collaborative research, training and technology transfer and acquired 3 patents, informed Dr Sahoo.

The dignitaries released nine publications of the Institute. Winners of four memorial awards, instituted in the name of Smt S Susheelamma; Dr Girish Chandra Chaudhury; Dr T Ramaprabhu and Dr B R Mohanty for the year 2023 were also felicitated on the occasion. The representatives of ICAR-CIWA; ICAR-CTCRI; ICAR-NRRI; OUAT; NFDB & ICAR-CIFA’s retired employees also registered their participation in the function. Dr. Jitendra Kumar Sundaray, Head, FGBD, ICAR-CIFA proposed vote of thanks on this occasion.