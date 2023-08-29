Hyderabad FC sign Brazilian attacker Felipe Amorim

Hyderabad: Adding to their overseas contingent at the club, Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of versatile Brazilian attacker Felipe da Silva Amorim, the club announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old will join HFC on a one-year deal and will be a part of the squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

“I am very happy to sign for Hyderabad FC,” said Amorim, after completing the formalities. “My aim is to bring success to this club and I am excited to be playing in the Indian Super League,” he added.

A Brasilia-born footballer, Felipe started his football career in his home town, before joining Fluminense in 2016. He moved to Asia with Suphanburi in Thailand and has spent the last three seasons in the country, amassing close to 100 appearances in all competitions, also winning the Thai FA Cup in 2021.

With loads of experience behind his back, Felipe is excited to be part of the squad at HFC. “I want to pass on my experience to the younger players at the club,” said Felipe.

“I also want that experience to be an example to all my teammates and hopefully, we can work hard as a team in the upcoming season,” he added.

The versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle, represented Brazil U20s, has experience of the AFC Champions League, and has finished atop of his league seven different times, in five different leagues till date.

With over a decade of professional football behind him, Felipe will add further impetus to the new-look attack at Hyderabad, in the upcoming campaign.