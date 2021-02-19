Hyderabad FC onboards Playermaker as Official Wearable Technology Partner

New Delhi: Hyderabad FC announces its association with global sports technology giant, Playermaker who becomes HFC’s Official Wearable Technology partner till the end of 2022-23 season. Through the association, Hyderabad FC will look to explore the technical, tactical, and physical data of the player, helping them develop their game.

With this landmark deal, Hyderabad FC become the first Indian Super League club to tie up with Playermaker. The club, who are currently in a race for the play-off spots, plan to make the most of their association with Playermaker and will also extend the use of cutting-edge data to their reserve and youth teams as well. Globally, footballing giants as well as hundreds of smaller clubs and academies have started using Playermaker as a tool for elite player development.

The Playermaker solution was architected by an interdisciplinary team of experts in the fields of biomechanics, machine learning, and football innovation, the Playermaker device collects both technical and physical – performance data such as number of touches, leg balance, short/long possession, kick velocity, distance running, top speed, number of sprint and many more, and makes it available for analysis within minutes of completing training sessions and matches.

“Hyderabad FC is delighted to have partnered with Playermaker and to be able to use their cutting-edge football technology for our Performance related purposes. At Hyderabad FC we are focusing on and putting in place systems and processes for continued and sustained development on and off the pitch, and this technology allows us to benefit in that regard both now and in the future”, said Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, Hyderabad FC.

“We are happy to have tied up with our first Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with a team that has given chances to a lot of Indian youngsters this season. We wish them all the best for the play-off race,” said Steve Jenkinson, VP Sales UK, EU, India