4th Edition of Vedanta Women’s Football League to kick off in style

Panaji: 4th Edition of Vedanta Women’s Football league in collaboration with GFA, will kick start from 28th February at Duler football stadium wherein team Goa United will clash with FC Goa for the opening match. Over 100 + Women footballers will participate for the league playing for 5 top class teams participating in the league – FC Goa, Futebol club of YFA, Goa United sports Academy, Sirvodem Sports Club and Compassion Football club. The opening ceremony of the league will be held at the Navelim, Margao football ground in the presence of President – GFA, Executive committee of GFA, Senior Management of Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore & all the team owners along with players.

Vedanta Women’s League is the first of its kind platform for the aspiring women footballers from Goa to showcase their skills and provides opportunities to live their dream of pursuing professional career in football. Since its inception the league has provided platform to over 300 footballers and few of the star footballers emerged from the league such as Karishma Shirvoikar & Michelle Castanha are shining at National level.

Expressing his views about the 4th edition of Vedanta Women’s League, Mr. Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports said “At Vedanta Sports, we are fully committed to holistic development of sports across the country through our robust grassroot training programs. Women’s football is especially close to my heart, and the very idea behind Vedanta Women’s League is to expand the reach of our 20 year old football development programs to aid the development of women’s football. The success of the league is evident from the fact that star performers of the VWL are representing the country at the national level. Our constant endeavor is to further strengthen our sports initiatives, in order to take Indian sports to greater heights.”

Mr. Jovito Lopes, Secretary, Goa Football Association said” We are extremely happy to host 4th Edition of Vedanta Womens league, in collaboration with Vedanta. The league is gaining wider popularity since its inception and enormously helping towards development & promotion of Women football in the state. I congratulate Vedanta for partnering with GFA to drive this journey of football development across the state”

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore business started Sesa Football Academy (SFA) in the year 1999 at Sankhali and subsequently another academy campus at Sirsaim. Since inception the academy has groomed over 200+ footballers to develop them as professional football players. Most of the SFA Alumni are shining at the prestigious football platform with few of them represented Indian national team and many appeared in elite ISL.