Hyderabad FC launches ‘Future Is Us’ on Hotstar

New Delhi: Future is us, a docu-series capturing Hyderabad’ FCs journey during the 7th edition of the Indian Super League is now available on Hotstar. The eight-part video series showcases Hyderabad FC’s entertaining run during a COVID-affected ISL 2020-21 campaign which was played in a bio-bubble.

The series covers all aspects of Hyderabad FC’s journey – from the team’s performance which led the club to finish at 5th position, narrowly missing out of a play-off spot apart from the challenges faced due to the pandemic, highs and lows of the during games and all the drama that entertained one and all.

Commenting on the same, Varun Tripuraneni, HFC co-owner, said, “It’s a huge moment for us that ‘Future Is Us’ is now live on Hotstar. The journey that we had last season at HFC was a special one, and we felt that it was a story that needed to be shared. We received a lot of feedback on the first half of the series and now that we have it on Hotstar, all the fans can binge watch it right before our first game to get into the season-mode! We must thank FSDL, everyone in the Indian Super League team and the Hostar team for helping us through this, and we hope to build on this further.”

Hyderabad FC is the first football club in India to launch an innovative video series on Hotstar to document their performance throughout a season. Their innovative content and narrative have helped them connect to the fans across the globe.

Hyderabad FC is all geared to kick start the Indian Super League 2021-22 season with their first match against Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021.