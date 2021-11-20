AirAsia India resumes inflight food & beverage service on all routes

Mumbai : AirAsia India is resuming inflight food and beverage service across all its routes as of Friday, 20 November 2021. This move is in line with relaxations in the regulatory guidelines issued by the government on 16 November, which had earlier restricted meal service on flights less than 2 hours. Guests can choose to pre-book their meals from a wide range of veg, non-veg and vegan hot meals and sandwiches or purchase light bites, hot and cold beverages and ready-to-eat meals inflight on flights above 75 minutes. For short-haul flights under 75 minutes, guests can choose from a wide range of snacks, ready-to-eat meals and sandwiches. Known for offering a wide range of options including meals specially curated for the airline by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika, the airline offers vegan, eggetarian, pescatarian, non-vegetarian and Jain meal options along with other delectable desserts. AirAsia India’s inflight meals are catered by the reputed TajSATS Air Catering, maintaining the highest standards of presentation, cleanliness, and hygiene with strict adherence to HACCP and FSSAI guidelines on food safety and hygiene.

