HRAWI Appoints Trupti Pawar As New Secretary General

Mumbai : The Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) – HRAWI has appointed Ms Trupti Pawar as its new Secretary General. With an illustrious career spanning over 22 years in international trade and business development, Trupti brings a wealth of experience and expertise to HRAWI. As the Secretary General of HRAWI, Trupti’s role will include liaising and facilitating the various processes and functions of the office for efficient management of the Association and its affairs. Prior to joining HRAWI, Trupti served as the Director at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). Her extensive background includes inbound and outbound delegations, conference management, networking and corporate communication.

“I am honoured to join HRAWI as the Secretary General and look forward to working with the team to further enhance the hospitality industry in Western India. Apart from my core role in the organization, I will engage in policy advocacy with the Government and facilitate membership services. The hospitality sector plays a pivotal role in economic growth and tourism, and I am committed to driving initiatives that will contribute to its development and success,” says Ms Pawar.

Trupti holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai, an MBA in Human Resources from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and a Post-Graduation Diploma in International Business Operations (PGDIBO) from IGNOU. Her professional journey includes roles at the Indian Merchants’ Chamber (IMC), where she played a crucial role in promoting bilateral trade between India and several countries, including Singapore, UAE, UK, USA, South Africa, Canada, Belgium, Turkey, Vietnam and Israel.