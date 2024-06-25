FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with Kalinga Swaraj, organized an impactful event focusing on addressing the pressing issue of domestic violence against women at the prestigious Bhubaneswar Club. The event featured an insightful panel discussion centered on the topic “Domestic Violence against women, Don’t be a victim of abuse, learn to protect”.

The panel was graced by those actively involved in empowering and advocating for women’s rights. It included Bela Ameet Gandhi, stress counselor, Sujata Dash, senior advocate at Odisha High Court, and Biyot Pranja Tripathy, EC member of FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar.

During the panel discussion, the esteemed speakers engaged in a thought-provoking and constructive dialogue, highlighting the pivotal role of self-respect in women’s lives and the need for robust representation of women in our society. They underlined the importance of women asserting their voices against violence and emphasized that seeking support from relevant authorities and the legal system is crucial in combating domestic violence.

The overarching aim of the event was to foster a sense of awareness and empowerment among women, equipping them with the knowledge and resources to take proactive measures against domestic violence. The event garnered significant attention and was well-attended by 50 FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar members and a diverse group of other delegates, who learned about laws and protection procedures against domestic violence.