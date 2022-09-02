Hong Kong International Airport and Cathay Pacific’s Extensive Cargo Efforts Applauded

Cathay Pacific’s home, Hong Kong, is one the leading premier air cargo logistics hub in the world and continues to build on the advantages of its strategic location, logistics-friendly policies. With an increase focus of air cargo, the award-winning airline’s hub, Hong Kong International Airport, has been recognised for its cargo proficiency.

The international airport was named the world’s busiest cargo airport, as well carrying the most tonnage for 2021, beating last year’s top-ranking Memphis International Airport, which positioned second according to the Airports Council International (ACI).

ACI’s annual world rankings highlighted that Hong Kong handled more than five million tonnes of cargo last year, an increase of 12.5 per cent on 2020. It also topped the tonnages for ‘international freight’ with 4.9m tonnes, an increase of 12.8 per cent against 2020.

From India, in particular saw a number of different products – including garments, perishables, pharma, odd size shipments – that were transported via Cathay Pacific’s cargo freighters in 2021.

Rajesh Menon, Regional Head of Cargo, South Asia, Middle East and Africa said, “It’s a testament to Hong Kong International Airport’s solid work over the past few years in its bid to bridge gaps from the Far East to the rest of the world to carry cargo. Additionally, the opening of a new runaway will enable Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) to operate with three runways and increase the number of flights that can be operated in future.”

“Moreover, our dedicated Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal has gone from strength to strength in the past few years with innovation and passion at the forefront,” Menon added. “Our teams have been focusing on enhanced efficiency, reliability and visibility that improves the customer experience and adds value to the backbone of end-to-end services.”

Cathay Pacific Cargo has been working towards its commitment, by adopting new technology to deliver better service to its customers. The airline’s efforts, are an important step towards its vision of becoming the world’s most customer-centric air cargo services provider. In the recent past, it has introduced a Priority solution, offering three service tiers: First (PR1), Essential Plus (PR2) and Essential (PR3) along with live chat as a new component for First.

In addition, Cathay Pacific Cargo has become one of the first carriers to pioneer two new milestones in the Cargo iQ Master Operating Plan (MOP). The new milestones, FOW (freight out of warehouse control) and FIW (freight into warehouse control), will bring more transparency to the overall shipment journey in the MOP and better measurement of ground-handling performance in the handover between the ramp operating handlers and the cargo terminal, and vice-versa, for imports and exports, at air waybill (AWB) level. The milestones are now operational at the Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal in Hong Kong, with a view for roll-out across the network.

Cargo iQ is a not-for-profit membership group supported by IATA composed of major airlines, freight forwarders, ground handling agents, trucking companies and IT providers who work together to bring standardisation and transparency to the air cargo journey. Cathay Pacific has had a seat on the Cargo iQ board and has been an active contributor to the working group since it was first established as Cargo 2000, 25 years ago and has helped shape the new developments.