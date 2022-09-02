National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 212.75 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 212.75 Cr (2,12,75,23,421) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.03 Cr (4,03,86,802) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,138
2nd Dose 1,01,06,891
Precaution Dose 67,69,496
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,707
2nd Dose 1,76,99,452
Precaution Dose 1,31,77,569
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,03,86,802
2nd Dose 3,03,28,731
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,03,154
2nd Dose 5,23,96,882
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,06,35,480
2nd Dose 51,32,78,369
Precaution Dose 6,44,58,188
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,12,478
2nd Dose 19,63,57,663
Precaution Dose 3,58,97,949
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,87,700
2nd Dose 12,27,35,805
Precaution Dose 4,12,41,967
Precaution Dose 16,15,45,169
Total 2,12,75,23,421

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 59,210. Active cases now constitute 0.13% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%. 9,685 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,55,365.

 

6,168 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,18,642 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.64 Cr (88,64,66,255) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.94%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.