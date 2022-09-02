India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 212.75 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 212.75 Cr (2,12,75,23,421) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.03 Cr (4,03,86,802) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,138 2nd Dose 1,01,06,891 Precaution Dose 67,69,496 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,707 2nd Dose 1,76,99,452 Precaution Dose 1,31,77,569 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,03,86,802 2nd Dose 3,03,28,731 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,03,154 2nd Dose 5,23,96,882 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,06,35,480 2nd Dose 51,32,78,369 Precaution Dose 6,44,58,188 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,12,478 2nd Dose 19,63,57,663 Precaution Dose 3,58,97,949 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,87,700 2nd Dose 12,27,35,805 Precaution Dose 4,12,41,967 Precaution Dose 16,15,45,169 Total 2,12,75,23,421

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 59,210. Active cases now constitute 0.13% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%. 9,685 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,55,365.

6,168 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,18,642 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.64 Cr (88,64,66,255) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.94%.