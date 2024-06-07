Honda Racing India riders gears up for Round 3 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Japan

Motegi (Japan), 06 June 2024: Following an adrenaline-charged Round 2 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is set to take on the third round at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan this weekend.

After an impressive performance in the last round of FIM 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class, the Indian two-wheeler racing team heads into the upcoming round with a total 10 points.

In Race 1 of the AP250 class during Round 2 at the Zhuhai International Circuit in China, team rider Kavin Quintal, the talented young gun from Chennai, secured a commendable position, earning crucial 5 points for the team. Displaying remarkable consistency and finesse amidst the intensity of the race, Kavin Quintal delivered yet another impressive Top 15 finish this season. Meanwhile, his teammate, the promising rookie rider Mohsin P, hailing from Mallapuram, showcased his full potential on the racetrack in China. Race 2 had been cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, “The last race was tough, but I’m glad to have finished in the top 15 and contributed points to the team. There is always room for growth, and I eagerly anticipate the upcoming challenge in Japan. Suzuka Circuit holds a special place for me, and I am confident we can achieve better results there. Our rigorous training and the lessons learned from past races will guide us towards delivering better performances on the international soil.

Looking forward to the second round, Mohsin Paramban said, “While finishing 20th in China in Round 2 of ARRC wasn’t my target in the championship, I recognize that every race serves as a learning experience. My focus is now on enhancing my performance in Round 3 and making a more significant contribution to the team’s points tally.”