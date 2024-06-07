Fortune launches ‘Banao Kuchh Hatke’ TVC campaign for Soya Chunks to inspire new cooking trends

National, 07th June, 2024 – Adani Wilmar Limited, one of the largest Food and FMCG companies in India, has rolled out its new ‘Banao Kuchh Hatke’ campaign for its rich in protein brand Fortune Soya Chunks. The 360-degree campaign showcases the versatility of soya chunks as an ingredient, encouraging consumers to explore innovative and diverse culinary options. Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the campaign – ‘Banao Kuchh Hatke’ – features three ad films, narrated by the renowned multifaceted Indian actor and dancer, Jaaved Jaaferi in Hindi and popular former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Bengali. The film is being distributed across various media platforms, including TV and digital channels such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The campaign films feature ‘hatke’ recipes made with Fortune Soya Chunks, with Jaaved Jaaferi and Sourav Ganguly humorously guessing the dish being prepared. While he may get his guesses wrong, the audience is left with one certainty: Fortune Soya Chunks promises delightful surprises. The brand has collaborated with esteemed and influential chefs to enhance the digital presence of this campaign. These chefs will share their unique recipes using Fortune Soya Chunks, engaging the audience in an exciting way.

The brand has also planned to extend the communication through their product packaging, where they will showcase ‘Hatke’ dishes which can be prepared using soya chunks. A QR code will be used in packaging to redirect consumers to explore more such recipes on microsite.

Sharing his insights on the campaign, Mr. Jignesh Shah, Head- Media and Brand, Adani Wilmar Limited said, “We aim to inspire consumers to create ‘hatke’ dishes using Fortune Soya Chunks across various cuisines through this campaign. We are thrilled to innovate and showcase the ways an ingredient like soya chunks can be presented in an appetizing way. We wanted to highlight unique recipes that can be created with soya chunks and the campaign film reflects the message seamlessly.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer at DDB Mudra said, “The biggest challenge was to maintain the entertainment value in the film while showcasing the variety of dishes possible with Fortune Soya Chunks. Jaaved Jaaferi and Sourav Ganguly’s iconic voice added a unique touch, making this campaign truly ‘hatke’. We are hopeful that the messaging will resonate with the consumers.”

Fortune soya chunks is a great source of protein for vegetarians. It contains 15 times more protein* than milk and has low fat content. The advanced technology helps Fortune soya chunks to soak water and masala well, which makes it more delicious and easy to digest. It is a healthy food option for growing children and adults.

Disclaimer: Compared to protein of milk (cow milk). Source: Indian food composition tables, NIN, ICMR (2017)

The ‘Banao Kuchh Hatke’ TVC is set to air on leading television channels nationwide, inviting viewers to embark on a journey of rediscovery and reimagine the joys of cooking at home. In addition, a dedicated microsite has been developed, featuring an array of unique recipes with Fortune Soya Chunks. This platform aims to inspire consumers to go beyond traditional recipes and experiment with new culinary ideas.