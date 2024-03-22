Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Revolutionizes Customer Experience Launches ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App

Gurugram, 21 March 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) proudly introduces the ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App, an industry-first trailblazing innovation designed to enhance the customer experience by providing real-time insights of their vehicle’s service progress. This application reaffirms HMSI’s commitment to delivering convenience and transparency to its valued customers.

With the ‘Smart Workshop’ app, customers now have the power to track every stage of their vehicle’s service readiness through a Single SMS link. In service centers, customer’s vehicle passes through various stages from Vehicle In – Vehicle Repair – Vehicle Out. On completion of each stage of vehicle service, the customer will now get the notification of process completion through a Link sent via SMS, thereby enabling customers to have real-time information about their vehicles.

HMSI will be expanding the Smart Workshop Mobile App into all Authorised Main Dealer Service Centers across India by the end of next year in a phase-wise manner. The implementation has already started from key cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune & Mumbai. Customers will have direct benefits in terms of reduction in waiting time, service readiness visibility enabling their day planning, transparency about additional job request or recommendation, swift response on customer feedback and smooth vehicle delivery & vehicle out process from workshop.

Commenting on the introduction of ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Our commitment to enhance customer satisfaction and innovation led us to develop the ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App. This revolutionary tool not only provides transparency but also ensures a hassle-free and convenient experience for our valued customers. The launch of this application is a testament to HMSI’s dedication to leveraging technology for the benefit of its customers.”

Key features of the ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App include:

Real-time Vehicle Repair Tracking: Stay informed at every step of the vehicle service process through a user-friendly interface, ensuring transparency and peace of mind for the customer.

Queue Management System: During peak hours, the app assists customers by allowing them to wait comfortably in the customer lounge while their vehicle progresses through the workshop stages.

SMS Link-Based Feedback Collection: Obtain valuable feedback directly from customers through a convenient SMS link, fostering continuous improvement and ensuring customer satisfaction.