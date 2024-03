Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Bhutan this morning. The Prime Minister will be on a state visit to Bhutan on March 22-23.

On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay. pic.twitter.com/tMsYNBuFNQ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024