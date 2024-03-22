Senior BJD leader Damodar Rout passes away at 83 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Seven-time MLA and former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout breathed his last at the age of 83 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar . Reportedly, his body will be taken to his government residence at Unit-6 in Bhubaneswar where his well-wishers will pay their last respects to the leader.

“I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Dal leader and former minister Damodar Rout. This is an irreparable loss in #Odisha politics. His work for the service and betterment of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family members,” tweets Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik