Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches new range of engine oil “Pro Honda” exclusively for Honda 2Wheelers India

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched a new range of engine oil – “Pro Honda” for Honda two-wheelers in India.



Pro Honda, a genuine global oil brand of Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Japan, is exclusively formulated, tested and approved by Honda engineers to help maintain the “designed-in performance” of Honda 2Wheelers. Noteworthy, HMSI is first to introduce Pro Honda brand among all Honda network countries for its customers.



The 5 in 1 technology of range provides better anti rust properties, longer engine life, higher fuel efficiency, low viscosity which reduces friction & environment friendly-low emissions. Pro Honda is a pioneer in low viscosity with low friction technology.



Speaking on the launch of new engine oil, Mr. Yogesh Mathur – Director, Sales & Marketing – Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “At Honda, our emphasis has always been in providing our customers with the best products and services consistently. Continuing to create new value for customers, we have launched a new range of engine oil ‘Pro Honda’ which will ensure supreme health for all Honda 2Wheelers. These oils are now available at our authorised network across India, promising a smoother ride for our customers.”



The two-exclusive grades of the new engine oil are Pro Honda – 10W30 & Pro Honda – 5W30. The Pro Honda 10W30 is available in 10W30 MA (for motorcycles) & 10W30 MB (for scooters) can be used for all Honda 2Wheelers. Whereas 5W30 MA (for motorcycles) and 5W30 MB (for scooters) of the Pro Honda – 5W30 are exclusively and specially developed for BSVI compliant Honda2Wheelers.



Both grades are now available at all authorised HMSI touchpoints and open market in packs of 600 ML, 800 ML, 900 ML, 1000 ML & 1200 ML. The Pro Honda 10W30 grade is priced starting Rs. 333 (800ml) and Pro Honda 5W30 grade is priced starting at Rs. 311 (600ml).