Aparna Enterprises envisions to strengthen Vitero business, 350 designs launched

Prominent building materials player Aparna Enterprises Limited today announced firming up the market presence of its tile business, Vitero Tiles by launching 350 designs in the segment. As part of the strategy, the company has expanded its product portfolio and added 1200 x 1800mm GVT/PGVT, full body 600 x 600mm and 600 x 1200mm, HD deep punch elevation tiles 600 x 300mm sized tiles and parking/paver tiles 400 x 400mm with 12mm thickness, these shall be a game changer in the tiles industry. The new tile size will be available in the market through authorized dealers. The company has introduced dealer-friendly schemes to address the growing market demand while tapping into newer geographies in India and in the international arena.







Stating on the development, Mr Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited, said, “As per the industry data[NB1] , the building material segment is expected to grow at a pace of 8-12% for the next 4-5 years, considering various demand triggers including India’s urbanization drive, rebound in real estate market, healthy outlook for hospitality and health care sectors along with rising discretionary spend. The tile market in India is growing at a rate of around 4.1% by 2023-28. At Vitero, we recorded over 17% growth in the last fiscal. The foray into the 1200 x 1800 mm category will open a whole new market for us and we are confident that it will be a game changer and help us grow in our market share. With our expansion in the eastern markets and strengthening our leadership in the southern markets, we have signed a JV partner in Morbi, Gujarat. Vitero Tiles will continue to bring new products as per the evolving market demand. The group will aim not only to make great inroads into the retail business but also into bigger projects through the launch.”







Vitero Tiles is leading supplier to real estate giants like Godrej, Mahindra Space, L&T Construction, Shapoorji & Pallonji, Brigade, My Home, and NCC. A perfect combination of contemporary designs and aesthetics, the 600 x 1200 mm range from Vitero Tiles has around 100 new collections. The new designs launched are available in various categories like matt, glossy, carving and high glossy, aimed to make it alluring to various categories of customers. Vitero Tiles R & D team will continuously work towards introducing more designs, colours and pattern as design and range is the key to remaining relevant and attracting newer consumers, retaining trade interest and relevance of the launch. Nevertheless, each tile is tested using state of art machinery with robust process.







Aparna Enterprises aims to enter newer markets and provide Vitero Tiles with unmatched collections and after-sales service to its customers. The larger geographical footprint will be aimed through tie-ups with trade partners to win in the competitive marketplace. With the growth in the real estate sector and the shift from natural materials, the demand for tiles is expected to increase hence the company will build focus to provide customers with a quality product through BIS markings along with best-in-class after-sales service. Over and beyond the franchise model, the company is planning to open company-owned showrooms in Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Orissa & Kolkata.



Launched in 2017, Vitero Tiles has rapidly become one of India’s leading tile brands. With an impressive product portfolio consisting of an extensive range of vitrified floor and wall tiles, Vitero is solidifying its presence in the fast-growing tile market in India. Committed to the vision of providing customers with only the best, Vitero has a wide range of glazed vitrified tiles, double-charged vitrified tiles, digital wall tiles and full-body tiles, armed with both design and functionality. Vitero Tiles are manufactured through the largest Gas-Fired Kiln 265 meters long at their production facility through advanced technology, unconventional infrastructure and eco-friendly measures. Vitero offers never-seen-before designs and shades in the Indian tile industry. The company manufactures floor and wall tiles with consistent quality and uniformity in size, colour and design.



