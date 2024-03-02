Honda Cars India registers over 17% growth in domestic sales in February’24 with 7,142 units  

New Delhi : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 7,142 units in February 2024 with a strong growth of over 17% in comparison to the corresponding month last year. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 5,936 units in Feb’24. This is the highest ever monthly export volume clocked by the company that has been fuelled by strong export performance of cars made in India and exported to multiple global markets.

Sharing thoughts on Feb’24 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our performance in February has been as per our plan. The Honda Elevate maintains its strong performance, further strengthening its presence in the market. The Honda City and Amaze also continue to perform well in their respective segments. In addition, our export performance has also been robust.”

The company had registered 6,086 units in domestic sales and exported 973 units in February’ 23.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, was established in December 1995 with a commitment to provide Honda’s passenger car models and technologies, to the Indian customers. HCIL’s corporate office is based in Greater Noida, UP and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located at Tapukara, District. Alwar, Rajasthan.

Honda’s models are strongly associated with advanced design and technology, apart from their established qualities of durability, reliability, safety, and fuel-efficiency. The company has a strong sales and distribution network spread across the country.

Besides the new car business, Honda offers one stop solution for buying and selling pre-owned cars through its business function Honda Auto Terrace. The Honda Certified Pre-owned cars come with an assurance of quality and peace of mind that caters to the diverse and burgeoning needs of pre-owned car buyers across the country.